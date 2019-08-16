Saitama police officer accused of molesting woman

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an officer over the alleged molestation of a woman in Saitama City earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 16).

In June, JunKazuki Tanaka, a 32-year-old officer at the Urawa-Higashi Police Station, called out to the woman, aged in her teens, as she commuted home on a road in Kita Ward.

The suspect then dragged her by the arm to a parking lot where he allegedly fondled her body.

Tanaka, who was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on Thursday, admits to the allegations. “Since she was my type, I touched [her],” the suspect was quoted by the Urawa-Nishi Police Station.

According to police, Tanaka was off-duty at the time of the incident. He became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

“With the arrest of an officer being highly regrettable, we would like to offer an apology to the victim and local residents,” a representative of the Saitama Prefectural Police was quoted. “Based on the results of the investigation, we will deal with the matter strictly.”