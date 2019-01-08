Saitama: Police apprehend man over murder of roommate

SAITAMA (TR) – Police have apprehended a 37-year-old man after his roommate was found with his throat slit at their residence in Kasukabe City on Tuesday. The roommate later died, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 8).

At around 12:30 a.m., another occupant of the residence — a woman, 42 — found Tomoya Yamamoto, 44, collapsed and bleeding from the neck atop a futon inside a room.

Yamamoto was rushed to a hospital, but he was confirmed dead about two hours later, police said.

The three persons share the residence. Upon the arrival of police, the whereabouts of the man were not known.

Later on Tuesday, police apprehended the man at an undisclosed location in Yokohama. After undergoing questioning, he is expected to be arrested on suspicion of murder.