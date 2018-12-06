Saitama: Patent attorney accused in rape of disabled teen girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a patent attorney over the alleged rape of a disabled teenage girl earlier this year, reports TBS News (Dec. 5).

According to the Omiya Police Station, Yusuke Yatsu, a 41-year-old resident of Hanno City, sexually assaulted the girl, aged in her late teens, inside a hotel in Saitama City in September.

Yatsu, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, denies the allegations, police said.

The girl suffers from an undisclosed disability. Prior to the carrying out the act, the suspect called out to the victim — “Let’s go out and play,” he reportedly said — before bringing her to the hotel.