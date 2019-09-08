Saitama: Middle school teacher accused of strangling girlfriend

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a male middle school teacher for allegedly strangling his girlfriend at their residence in Shiraoka City last week, reports TBS News (Sept. 4).

At around 6:00 a.m. on September 3, Seima Hayasaka, a teacher at a school in Kasukabe City, surrendered at the Kuki Police Station. “I tried to kill my girlfriend,” he reportedly said.

The victim, aged in her 20s, accompanied the suspect to the station. She suffered injuries to her neck that will require two weeks to heal, police said.

According to police, Hayasaka used a rope to strangle his girlfriend as she slept at just past 4:00 a.m. the same day.

Hayasaka, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I did not want to let her go to another guy,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating what problems in their relationship led to the incident.