 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Middle school teacher accused of strangling girlfriend

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 8, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a male middle school teacher for allegedly strangling his girlfriend at their residence in Shiraoka City last week, reports TBS News (Sept. 4).

At around 6:00 a.m. on September 3, Seima Hayasaka, a teacher at a school in Kasukabe City, surrendered at the Kuki Police Station. “I tried to kill my girlfriend,” he reportedly said.

The victim, aged in her 20s, accompanied the suspect to the station. She suffered injuries to her neck that will require two weeks to heal, police said.

Seima Hayasaka (Twitter)

According to police, Hayasaka used a rope to strangle his girlfriend as she slept at just past 4:00 a.m. the same day.

Hayasaka, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I did not want to let her go to another guy,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating what problems in their relationship led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »