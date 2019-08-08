Saitama mayor released after alleged assault of bar girl

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police on Thursday released a mayor from Saitama Prefecture after he was accused of punching a female bar employee in Hiroshima City, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 8).

At around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Kunio Watanabe, the 62-year-old mayor of Satte City, is alleged to have repeatedly punched the woman, 20, in the face inside the bar, located in the Shintenchi area of Naka Ward.

Watanabe was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said previously. “I do not recall [the incident],” police quoted mayor, who has been accused of assault. “I do not understand how this could have happened.”

At around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, police released Watanabe. He had already been sent to prosecutors. “There is no risk that he will flee or destroy evidence,” a representative of the police was quoted in explaining the mayor’s liberation.

While in the bar, Watanabe ordered a bottle of champagne for 20,000 yen. However, the bar later presented him with a bill for 40,000 yen. The incident took place after the mayor refused to pay, police said.

Watanabe came to Hiroshima to participate in the opening of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday.

Watanabe was first elected mayor of Satte in 2011. He is currently serving his second term.