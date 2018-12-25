Saitama: Man wields knife in robbery of video store

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a video-rental store in Koshigaya City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 24).

At around 4:30 a.m., the perpetrator entered the outlet of Step Geo, located in the Ozato area, and threatened a male employee with a knife. He then took about 125,000 yen in cash from a register before fleeing.

According to police, neither of the two employees in the store at the time of the robbery was hurt.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the man has a portly frame and stands about 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket and hat. He also had a breathing mask over his face, police said.