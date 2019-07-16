Saitama: Man uses knife to rob game center

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who used a knife to rob a game center in Koshigaya City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (July 15).

At around 10:30 p.m., the perpetrator entered Queen 24 and thrust a knife before the 61-year-old male manager. He then snatched 150,000 yen in cash before fleeing.

At the time, there were no customers present, police said.

Believed to be in his 50s, the perpetrator was wearing a white cap and breathing mask. He stands about 160 centimeters tall.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.