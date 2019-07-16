 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man uses knife to rob game center

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 16, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who used a knife to rob a game center in Koshigaya City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (July 15).

At around 10:30 p.m., the perpetrator entered Queen 24 and thrust a knife before the 61-year-old male manager. He then snatched 150,000 yen in cash before fleeing.

At the time, there were no customers present, police said.

A man used a knife to rob game center Queen 24 on Sunday
A man used a knife to rob game center Queen 24 on Sunday (Twitter)

Believed to be in his 50s, the perpetrator was wearing a white cap and breathing mask. He stands about 160 centimeters tall.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.

Published in Crime, Japan and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »