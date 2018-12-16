Saitama: Man strangles wife, sets house on fire

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 77-year-old man for fatally strangling his wife before setting fire to their residence in Satte City in an apparent suicide bid last week, reports TBS News (Dec. 13).

On December 11, Kazu Haraguchi, of no known occupation, used his hands to strangle his wife, 72-year-old Toyoko, at their residence. He then set fire to a curtain in the living room.

A grandchild arriving at the residence observed smoke and alerted emergency services, according to police.

After Toyoko was confirmed dead at a hospital, medical personnel observed signs of strangulation around her neck. Police also found gashes on the wrist and neck of Haraguchi, believed to be signs he attempted to take his own life.

After his arrest for murder, Haraguchi said that he used a knife to gash himself. “Because life is hard, I resolved to die with my wife,” the suspect was quoted by police.