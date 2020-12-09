Saitama: Man sought over pachinko parlor robbery

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man over the alleged robbery of a pachinko parlor in Saitama City on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 8).

At around 1:20 a.m., the man approached an employee-use entrance at parlor Arena. He then threatened two employees with a knife. “Turn off the security [system],” the perpetrator threatened.

He entered the office and swiped 8.9 million yen in cash from a safe and two mobile telephones before fleeing, the Iwatsuki Police Station said.

The employees were unharmed. One of them alerted police after the incident.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the perpetrator was carrying a black umbrella. He stands around 175 centimeters tall. Dressed in a black jacket and pants, his face was covered.