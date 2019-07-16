Saitama: Man sought after boy, 17, stabbed

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man after a high school boy was stabbed at his residence in Warabi City on Tuesday, reports (July 16).

At around 3:30 a.m., the perpetrator entered the residence and used a knife to slash the boy, 17, in the neck as he slept in his bedroom on the second floor.

The boy was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The boy shares the residence with his father and a female acquaintance. During the incident, the father awoke after his son screamed. The father then saw the perpetrator fleeing down a corridor.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the perpetrator stands up to 175 centimeters tall. At the time, he was wearing gray and black work clothes.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of attempted murder.