Saitama: Man slashes convenience store employee during robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 5, 2021

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a convenience store in Yoshikawa City, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 3).

At just past 2:00 a.m. on Monday, the perpetrator entered the outlet of 7-Eleven in the Minamihiroshima area and thrust a knife in front of a female employee stocking shelves.

“Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened. When the employee went over to a register, a scuffle ensued between her, the perpetrator and a male employee.

The perpetrator fled the scene with 30,000 yen in cash. The female employee suffered a slashed right hand during the scuffle, police said.

The perpetrator is believed to be in his 30s or 40s. At the time, he was wearing gray work clothes, police said.

