Saitama: Man nabbed over fatal beating at Kawaguchi park

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man over the fatal beating of a second man in Kawaguchi City last week, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 6).

On the night of October 4, Yoshio Mitsuboshi allegedly beat the second man, who was intoxicated, at a park in the city, causing him to suffer unspecified injuries.

The second man, 66, was later confirmed dead, police said.

Prior to the incident, the pair got into a dispute at an izakaya restaurant.