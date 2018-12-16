Saitama: Man found dead in police cell

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man detained at a police station in Kawaguchi City was found dead inside his cell on Saturday, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 16).

At just past 6 a.m., the man, 39, was found to be not breathing by his cellmate at the Kawaguchi Police Station. Emergency personnel arriving at the station confirmed the man dead at the scene.

According to police, the body of the man, who was arrested on December 6 over an alleged assault, showed no signs of external injuries.

On Friday, the man was found to be suffering from a stomach ache and a fever. However, a guard doing rounds about two hours before the discovery did not find him to be having difficulties.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Kawaguchi Police Station believes the matter was handled properly. “We responded appropriately and provided the necessary medical treatment,” a spokesperson for the station was quoted.