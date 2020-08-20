 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man finds daughter dead, wife injured inside residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 20, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted forced double suicide in Tokorozawa City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 18).

At around 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, a man returned home to find his daughter, 15, and wife, 52, collapsed face-up and bleeding from their upper bodies inside the same room.

According to the Tokorozawa Police Station, the girl was confirmed dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the wife was transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious.

Police retrieved three knives from inside the residence.

Saitama police found a girl dead and her mother seriously hurt inside their Tokorozawa City residence on Tuesday (Twitter)

The day before, the man went to Tokyo for a work-related matter. At around noon, he was unable to reach both his wife and daughter via a mobile chat app, police said.

The interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked, and the front door was locked.

Police plan to question the wife about the incident once she recovers.

