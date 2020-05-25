Saitama man at police station: ‘I killed my parents’

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a 36-year-old man after the discovery of two corpses believed to belong to his parents at their residence in Fujimi City on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 24).

At around 6:15 a.m., Takahiro Yoshidome, of no known occupation, arrived at the Higashiiruma Police Station. “I killed both of my parents,” he reportedly said.

Officers from the station arriving at the residence, located in the Fujiminonishi area, found two blood-soaked bodies inside. The bodies appeared to have stab wounds, police said.

The bodies are believed to belong to the suspect’s 66-year-old father and 65-year-old mother. All three persons live in the residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Yoshidome admitted to the allegations. “I stabbed [them] with a knife,” the suspect was quoted.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies.