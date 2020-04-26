 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man arrested after corpse of woman found in trunk of car

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 26, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man after the corpse of a woman was discovered inside his vehicle in Kazo City, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 25).

At around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, police received a tip about “a man and woman fighting” on a road in Kazo City.

Officers from the Kazo Police Station later arrived at the residence of Hiroki Akiyama, of no known occupation, in Minami-Alps City, Yamanashi Prefecture at around 10:50 p.m.

After discovering the corpse of the woman, believed to be in her 30s to 50s, Akiyama admitted to leaving it there.

After receiving the tip, police launched an investigation. A description of the vehicle on the road led them to Akiyama. The distance between Kazo and Minami-Alps is about 160 kilometers.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

