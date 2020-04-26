Saitama: Man arrested after corpse of woman found in trunk of car

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man after the corpse of a woman was discovered inside his vehicle in Kazo City, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 25).

At around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, police received a tip about “a man and woman fighting” on a road in Kazo City.

Officers from the Kazo Police Station later arrived at the residence of Hiroki Akiyama, of no known occupation, in Minami-Alps City, Yamanashi Prefecture at around 10:50 p.m.

After discovering the corpse of the woman, believed to be in her 30s to 50s, Akiyama admitted to leaving it there.

After receiving the tip, police launched an investigation. A description of the vehicle on the road led them to Akiyama. The distance between Kazo and Minami-Alps is about 160 kilometers.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.