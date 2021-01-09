Saitama: Man and son found hanged in Kuki garage

SAITAMA (TR) – A 46-year-old man and his son were found hanged in a garage at their residence in Kuki City on Monday.

Though no suicide note found, Saitama Prefectural Police are treating the case a forced double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 5).

At around 8:20 p.m., emergency personnel working off a tip found the man and the boy, 11, hanged by their necks from ropes in the garage.

Neither body showed signs of external wounds, and there was no indication that the interior of the residence had been ransacked.

The pair shared the residence with the 74-year-old grandmother of the boy. About one hour before, she was found squatting on a road near the residence. Emergency personnel then visited the residence and made the discovery.

The grandmother is now receiving medical attention.