Saitama man accused of sexually abusing girl in park toilet

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the alleged sexual abuse of a girl in Soka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 23).

At around 2:00 p.m. on Suday, Ichiro Ametani, a company employee, allegedly forced the girl, an elementary school student, into a toilet in a park and touched her lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault and confinement, Ametani admitted to the allegations. “I have an interest in middle school-age girls,” the suspect told the Soka Police Station.

According to police, Ametani, who lives in Yashio City, Saitama, held the girl in the toilet as she attempted to flee. After the incident, the girl’s mother contacted police.

Ametani surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.