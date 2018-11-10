Saitama: Man, 91, accused of fatally strangling wife

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 91-year-old man over the killing of his wife at their residence in Saitama City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 6).

Over a period spanning November 3 and 4, Kikyo Kinobuchi allegedly strangled his wife, 81-year-old Sumiko, inside a room of the residence, located in a multi-unit apartment building in Omiya Ward.

On November 5, police arrested Kinobuchi on suspicion of murder. “I have been dissatisfied with my wife for some time,” the suspect was quoted by the Omiya Police Station. “I was insulted and became mad.”

At 2:25 p.m. on November 4, Kinobuchi telephoned police to admit to the crime. Officers arriving at the residence found her lying face-up in the residence.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to have been suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.