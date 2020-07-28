Saitama: Man, 81, accused of killing wife

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an 81-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his wife at their residence in Kasukabe City earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (July

27).

On the morning of July 21, Masao Takei is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly stab his wife, 83-year-old Michie.

Police arriving at the residence confirmed Michie dead at the scene. She had received several wounds to the upper body, police said

previously.

Meanwhile, Takei used unspecified means to harm himself in a suicide bid. He was sent to a hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police accused Takei of murder upon his release from the hospital. “I did it since I could not bear any further deterioration to my body,” he said in admitting to the allegations.

Shortly after the incident, the 54-year-old son of the couple found them collapsed in two locations inside the residence.

Police previously said that the son arrived at the residence to take his father to the hospital.