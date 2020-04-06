Saitama: Man, 68, nabbed in connection with death of male acquaintance

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the death of a male acquaintance in Toda City, reports TBS News (Apr. 6).

On Sunday, Testuo Ishigaki, of no known occupation, alerted police, saying, “I may have beaten an acquaintance to death.”

Officers arriving at the apartment of Nobuhiro Sano, 58, in the Niizo area found him collapsed inside a room. He was confirmed dead the scene.

According to police, Ishigaki repeatedly beat Sano in the head during an altercation two days before.

Ishigaki lives near Sano. Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, the suspect admitted to assaulting the victim, police said.

In addition to seeking the cause of death, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.