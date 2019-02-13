Saitama: Man, 63, stabs wife, slashes self at residence

SAITAMA (TR) – A 63-year-old man stabbed his wife before slashing himself at their residence in Saitama City on Tuesday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 13).

At around 4:10 a.m., Seiji Igarashi, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab his wife, 55, in the chest. Thereafter, he tipped off emergency services, saying, “I stabbed my wife, and I gashed myself in the neck.”

Officers from the Omiya Police Station arriving at the residence, located in the Higashionaricho area of Kita Ward, found the woman and suspect collapsed and bleeding inside.

Both persons were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police later arrested Igarashi on suspicion of attempted murder. “Because her words irritated me, I intended to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

In the past, the couple consulted with police when they discussed getting a divorce. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.