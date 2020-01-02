Saitama: Man, 52, accused of strangling woman at Kawagoe love hotel

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for strangling a woman at a love hotel in Kawagoe City last month, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 22).

On December 19, Kengo Hirota, of no known occupation, allegedly strangled Masami Fujii, 34, inside a room of the hotel, located in the Wakitahoncho area.

At around 6:20 p.m. that day, a staff member at the hotel tipped off police after finding Fujii collapsed atop a bed.

Officers arriving at the scene found Fujii, who was unclothed, with marks consistent with strangulation to her neck. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said previously.

The next day, police located Hirota near Kita-Sakado Station in Sakato City. “I couldn’t accept her attitude,” Hirota told police upon being accused of murder. “So I strangled her.”

According to police, the pair met for the first time on December 19. They are believed to have checked into the room at around noon that day.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.