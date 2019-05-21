Saitama: Man, 50, not prosecuted over fatal stabbing of neighbor in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 50-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his male neighbor in Kawaguchi City earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (May 21).

On January 31, Koji Fujiwara allegedly used a knife to fatally stab Takeshi Ishii, 64, in the chest and abdomen at the entrance of the victim’s residence, located in the Shibatakagi area.

“I had the intention to kill,” Fujiwara told police upon being arrested for attempted murder. “But I don’t want to talk about a motive.” Police later sent him to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Fujiwara. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

After the crime, Ishii’s wife tipped off police after finding her husband collapsed at the residence.

Officers later visited the nearby residence of Fujiwara and found the knife — with an 18.5-centimeter-long blade —- that was believed to have been used in the crime.