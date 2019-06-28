Saitama: Man, 48, not prosecuted over fatal stabbing of mother

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 48-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in Saitama City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (June 27).

At around 7:30 p.m. on February 22, Hiroaki Fukai, of no known occupation, allegedly used a fruit knife to repeatedly stab his mother, 75-year-old Yoshiko, in the back inside a room of the residence, located in the Uetakecho area of Kita Ward.

About 10 minutes later, Fukai tipped off police, saying, “I stabbed my mother.” Medical personnel arriving at the scene rushed Yoshiko to a hospital, but she was confirmed dead upon arrival.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Fukai. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The day after the incident, police accused Fukai, who shared the residence with his mother, of attempted murder. He admitted to the allegations upon his arrest, police said previously.