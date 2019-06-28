 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man, 48, not prosecuted over fatal stabbing of mother

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 28, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 48-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in Saitama City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (June 27).

At around 7:30 p.m. on February 22, Hiroaki Fukai, of no known occupation, allegedly used a fruit knife to repeatedly stab his mother, 75-year-old Yoshiko, in the back inside a room of the residence, located in the Uetakecho area of Kita Ward.

About 10 minutes later, Fukai tipped off police, saying, “I stabbed my mother.” Medical personnel arriving at the scene rushed Yoshiko to a hospital, but she was confirmed dead upon arrival.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Fukai. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The day after the incident, police accused Fukai, who shared the residence with his mother, of attempted murder. He admitted to the allegations upon his arrest, police said previously.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »