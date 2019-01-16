Saitama: Man, 46, suspected in pair of convenience store robberies

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who is suspected in a pair of robberies of convenience stores in Kazo City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 15).

On the morning of January 6, Toyoaki Nakazawa allegedly thrust a knife at a clerk of an outlet of 7-Eleven while holding a can of coffee. He then fled the scene with 39,000 yen in cash.

“I wanted money for living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police suspect Nakazawa was behind a similar case that took place about 300 meters away the night before. At around 11:30 p.m., a man entered an outlet of Family Mart and held a knife up to a cashier. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

After the employee moved to a back room, the perpetrator fled empty-handed, police said previously.

During questioning, Nakazawa hinted at at involvement in the second case, police said.