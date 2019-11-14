Saitama man, 44, not prosecuted for molesting girl

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 44-year-old man living in Saitama Prefecture over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl in the capital’s Adachi Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 14).

In May, Masakazu Kato, a part-time postal employee, came up from behind the girl in front of an elevator in the lobby of an apartment building. He then allegedly embraced her while fondling her body.

Kato, who was accused of indecent assault upon his arrest in August, admitted to the allegations. “Since I have an interest in little girls, it was impossible for me to restrain myself,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kato. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, an examination of security camera footage showed that Kato followed the victim over a distance of 2 kilometers prior to the incident.

Officers later seized about 200 DVDs containing footage of little girls from the residence of the suspect.

Police were also investigating whether to further accused Kato of violating the anti-child pornography law.