Saitama: Man, 40, fatally bashed mother before attempting suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police last week arrested a 40-year-old man who is believed to have fatally bashed his mother with a bat in their residence in Sayama City before attempting to take his own life, reports NHK (Oct. 9).

On October 8, Tomoki Nakata, an independent businessman, allegedly used the metal bat to strip his mother, 71-year-old Terue, in the head.

At around 11:40 p.m., the wife of Nakata found Terue collapsed and bleeding atop a futon. After she alerted police and emergency personnel to the scene, the woman was confirmed dead at a hospital.

Officers later found Nakata with his wrists slashed in another room. “I was worn out from nursing my mother,” the suspect told police in admitting to the charge of murder.

Police plan to further question Nakata once he recovers from his injuries.