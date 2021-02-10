Saitama man, 37, arrested over theft of taxi in Aoyama

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old man living in Saitama Prefecture over the alleged theft of a taxi last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 11).

At just past 5:00 a.m. on January 11, Toru was a passenger in the cab in the Minami Aoyama area of Minato Ward when he struck a tablet computer inside.

After the driver got out to call police, Kaneshita jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. He abandoned the vehicle after driving a short distance, police said.

He then boarded another cab and rode it to Shinjuku Ward. When it came to pay the fare, he fled the scene.

Kaneshita manages a bar in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture. At the time of the incident, he was intoxicated. “I do not recall [the matter],” he told police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.