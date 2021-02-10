 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama man, 37, arrested over theft of taxi in Aoyama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 10, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old man living in Saitama Prefecture over the alleged theft of a taxi last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 11).

At just past 5:00 a.m. on January 11, Toru  was a passenger in the cab in the Minami Aoyama area of Minato Ward when he struck a tablet computer inside.

After the driver got out to call police, Kaneshita jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. He abandoned the vehicle after driving a short distance, police said.

Toru Kaneshita (Twitter)

He then boarded another cab and rode it to Shinjuku Ward. When it came to pay the fare, he fled the scene.

Kaneshita manages a bar in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture. At the time of the incident, he was intoxicated. “I do not recall [the matter],” he told police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »