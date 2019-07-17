Saitama: Man, 35, targeted Komeda Coffee chain for burglaries

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who has admitted to targeting outlets in the Komeda Coffee chain for burglaries, reports Nikkan Sports (July 16).

Between last September and June, Masanori Matsushita, of no known occupation, is believed to have burglarized a total of 20 restaurants in the prefecture. Of that amount, nine were within the Komeda Coffee chain.

“I did it to cover living expenses,” Matsushita was quoted by police. “Since the outlets in the chain have the same interior, I targeted them repeatedly.”

Thus far, police have accused Matsushita in two cases. At around 3:35 a.m. on June 25, the suspect allegedly stole 350,000 yen in cash and a safe from the Higashi Kawaguchi outlet in Kawaguchi City. In the second case, he allegedly stole 150,000 yen in cash from an outlet in Saitama City.