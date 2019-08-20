Saitama: Man, 35, accused of raping drunk teen girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated teenage girl in Satte City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 19).

Around last December, Toru Takeda is alleged to have plied the girl, a runaway, with alcohol at an apartment before sexually assaulting her while she was passed out.

Takeda, who has bee accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “There was consent,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect met the girl on a social-networking service. She then stayed at the apartment that he rented in addition to his main residence.

The girl returned home in January. The matter emerged after she told her mother, who later consulted with police.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect participated in similar crimes at other apartments he rented.