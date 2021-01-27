Saitama: Man, 30, accused of seriously injuring 8-year-old step son

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged assault of his step son at their residence in Tsurugashima City two years ago, reports NHK (Jan. 26).

On Many 26, 2019, Akiyo Kuboyama is alleged to have repeatedly kicked the boy, then 8, in the abdomen and other parts of his body.

The boy suffered a broken arm and a bruised right lung, injuries that required six months to heal, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on Tuesday, Kuboyama admitted to the allegations, the Nishi Iruma Police Station said.

“Fell out of a tree”

After the incident, the boy’s mother, who is the wife of the suspect, contacted emergency services. “My child fell out of a tree,” she reportedly said.

Last August, police launched an investigation after a child consultation center reported, “As a result of an inquiry, it seems that the boy’s injuries are due to the father’s physical abuse.”

The abuse dates back at least three years ago, when police alerted the child consultation center. Thereafter, the center, police and the city held a meeting. The result was the boy will be monitored since he “requires protection.”