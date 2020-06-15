 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama man, 22, accused in home-invasion robbery on New Year’s Day

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 15, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the robbery of an elderly couple at their residence in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 11).

At around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, intruders barged into the residence, located in the Kitaotsuka area, and assaulted an elderly woman, her husband and their son.

After binding the limbs of the occupants with tape, they fled the scene with 290,000 yen in cash. The occupants suffered broken bones in the face and broken ribs, the Sugamo Police Station said.

Ryo Suzuki (Twitter)

According to police, Ryo Suzuki, a resident of Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture, issued orders to the perpetrators to carry out the crime, during which time he was waiting inside a vehicle parked nearby.

Suzuki admits to the allegations. Police had previously arrested the alleged perpetrators.

