Saitama: Land ministry staffer not prosecuted over illicit filming of school girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a staff member of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over the alleged illicit filming of a high school girl inside a train earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (June 27).

At around 10:05 p.m. on February 15, Masahiro Sakata, 43, allegedly used his smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the girl while was seated inside a carriage of the Tobu Isesaki Line.

Sakata, who was accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “I got turned on seeing a woman’s legs with a miniskirt,” the suspect said.

On Wednesday, prosecutors at the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sakata. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

As the incident unfolded, another male passenger, 40, apprehended Sakata. An inspection of the suspect’s smartphone revealed tosatsu footage, police said.