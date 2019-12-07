Saitama: Iranian national accused of murdering ex-wife

SAITAMA (TR) – Police arrested a 51-year-old Iranian man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his former wife in a park in Saitama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 4).

At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police apprehended the suspect, of no known occupation, inside a vehicle parked in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, the suspect partially denied the allegations. “I stabbed [her], but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect told police.

At around 8 p.m. the day before, a 15-year-old boy tipped off police about a fight between a man and a woman in a park in Saitama City’s Iwatsuki Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman, 50, also an Iranian national, collapsed inside some vegetation with a stab wound to the neck. She was later confirmed dead.

The suspect lives in Iwatsuki. The victim is a resident of Hasuda City. Between May and September, she consulted with Saitama Prefectural Police about problems with the suspect. However, last month she told police that she was no longer meeting with him and that everything was fine.