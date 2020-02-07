Saitama: High school girl, 18, stabs female classmate in Iruma

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a high school girl in Iruma City for allegedly stabbing a classmate on the campus of their music school, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

At just before 1:00 p.m., the victim, 18, collapsed in the nurse’s room at the Musashino Academia Musicae with blood pouring from her left side.

Though the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

After police accused the suspect, also 18, of attempted murder, she admitted to the allegations.

According to police, the girls are both studying percussion. The suspect said to the victim before the stabbing, “I have something to say.”

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.