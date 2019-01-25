Saitama: Government employee fatally stabs ex-girlfriend; previously received warning by police

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old government employee over the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend in Saitama City’s Omiya Ward, a crime he allegedly committed after police warned him to stay away from her, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 25).

At around 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Yuya Toriyama allegedly used a knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade to slash the neck of Kimika Kanai, a 22-year-old resident of Kasukabe City, outside her office, located near JR Omiya Station.

Kanai was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to police.

After the incident, a male witness apprehended Toriyama at the scene. On Thursday, police accused the suspect of attempted murder. “I waited to kill [her],” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations. Police are now investigating whether to change the charge against the suspect to murder.

Toriyama is a staff member at the Maebashi City office in Gunma Prefecture. Last September, he assaulted Kanai after she said she was ending their relationship. Her father then consulted with police, who issued him an oral warning.

After Toriyama assaulted Kanai again on Tuesday, she and her father planned to file a report at a police station at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. However, the third assault took place before the appointment.

“We cannot believe that pour precious girl has been taken away,” read a statement issued by Kanai’s family through the police. “We are just in a daze.”

According to the Maebashi City office, the suspect left work at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday after indicating that he felt ill.