Saitama: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of woman’s corpse in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man after he was found to be living with the corpse of his mother at their residence in Kawaguchi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 24).

On Wednesday, an employee of an apartment management company tipped off police about a “foul smell” coming from the residence of Takashi Koizumi, of no known occupation.

Officers from the Kawaguchi Police Station visiting the residence found the body of his mother, 80-year-old Takie, atop a futon.

The following day, police accused Koizumi of abandoning a corpse. “My mother had been sick for a long time, and I later noticed she couldn’t move. We don’t have any food, and since I didn’t have money for a funeral, I left [her body] as is,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect’s younger brother, 45, also lives at the residence. Upon the arrival of police, he was nearly unconscious. He is now receiving medical attention at a hospital.

Police are now seeking to learn the cause of death of the woman.