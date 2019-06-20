Saitama: Fire captain accused of engaging in sex with high school girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a captain of the Omiya Fire Station in Saitama City for allegedly engaging in sex with a high school girl earlier this year, reports NHK (June 19).

In January, Masahiko Suzuki, 53, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl inside a karaoke parlor in Tokorozawa City while knowing she was a minor.

Suzuki, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, admits to the the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suspect met the victim via a social-networking service. The matter emerged after the girl consulted with police.

Suzuki emerged as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the parlor, police said.

“I would like to apologize for the loss of trust by the public,” said Shinichi Onozaki, the chief of the Omiya Fire Station. “The matter is currently under investigation, but after confirming the facts we will deal with the matter strictly.”