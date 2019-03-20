 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Ex-assembly member not prosecuted over alleged ¥12 million embezzlement

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 20, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former member of the Saitama Prefectural Assembly over the alleged embezzlement of 12 million yen, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 19).

Over a five-year period beginning in 2011, Tsutomu Sawada, 51, allegedly misappropriated about 12 million yen by presenting the assembly through the Liberal Democratic Party with forged receipts from media and promotional companies for work that was not carried out.

On Tuesday, the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sawada. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Tsutomu Sawada
Tsutomu Sawada (Twitter)

In July, 2017, the matter emerged after an inquiry made by a citizen group. Upon being sent to prosecutors last August, Sawada generally admitted to the allegations.

Sawada resigned from the assembly by acknowledging the misappropriation of about 4.45 million yen. He reimbursed the Liberal Democratic Party with that amount, but no explanation for the matter has been made publicly.

