Saitama: Elementary school teacher trespassed into toilet to plant spy cam

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 27, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old male elementary school teacher for trespassing into a girl’s toilet at the school in Tokorozawa City, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 27).

According to the Tokorozawa Police Station, Yuta Watanabe, 33, entered the toilet and planted a hidden camera.

“I wanted to photograph the lower bodies of school girls,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

A girl cleaning the toilet found the camera on November 13, police said.

“We are very sorry for causing the children to feel anxiety,” a representative of the school said.

