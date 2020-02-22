Saitama: Elementary school teacher accused of paying girl for sex

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher at an elementary school in Hanno City for allegedly paying a girl for sex last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 21).

At around 11:00 a.m. on October 22, Tatsuya Suzuki, a 28-year-old teacher, allegedly paid 20,000 yen to the girl, a middle school student, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside his vehicle in Sayama City.

On Friday, the Sayama Police Station accused Suzuki of violating the anti-child prostitution law. “When it comes to girls around middle-school age, I can’t control my sexual desire,” Suzuki was quoted by the Sayama Police Station.

According to police, Suzuki got to know the girl via a deai-kei dating app.

The matter emerged two days after the encounter, when the parents of the girl contacted police after noticing that she had accumulated an unusual amount of money.

The Hanno City Board of Education started presiding over a third-year class at the school in April of last year. The school had encountered no problems with him in the past