Saitama doctor accused of stalking bar employee with over 300 messages

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male doctor over the alleged stalking of a female bar employee, reports Fuji News Network (April 12).

Between March 30 and April 8, Akira Miyazato, 53, allegedly sent the employee, aged in her 20s, 353 messages expressing his affection for her via a social-networking service.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Stalker Control Law, Miyazato declined to comment on the allegations, the Omiya Police Station said.

Miyazato, who lives in Saitama City, is a customer at the woman’s bar. On the night of March 29, he called police. “There’s some trouble,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the bar interviewed both Miyazato and the woman. “Don’t contact the female employee in her twenties,” they warned him.

However, immediately after that, Miyazato ignored the warning and sent the 353 messages.