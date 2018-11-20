Saitama: Cops search for man over swindle of elderly woman

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in apprehending a man suspected in the swindle of an elderly woman in Kuki City earlier this year, reports NHK (Nov. 19).

On July 17, the man fraudulently received four bank cards and their personal identification numbers from the woman, 82, at her residence by posing as a bank employee. He falsely told the woman that the “cards are very likely forgeries.”

That same day, the cards were used to pull 4.4 million yen in cash from her accounts, according to police.

In security camera footage released by police that was taken at the residence of the woman, the man is shown wearing a white shirt and necktie. Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, he stands around 170 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the investigations department at the Saitama Prefectural Police at 048-832-0110.