Saitama cops find 6 guns, ammunition in Kawaguchi residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old employee in the construction industry over the alleged possession of guns and ammunition at his residence in Kawaguchi City last month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 18).

On March 26, officers entered the residence of Masaji Takara, located in the area, and found two Makarov automatic pistols, two Squires Bingham revolvers, a shotgun, a special box-type gun manufactured illicitly and 101 rounds of ammunition.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect, who was accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, admits to the allegations.

Officers found the weapons during a search of Takara’s residence that was a part of an investigation into a separate illegal drug-related case. On Tuesday, police accused Takara of possessing marijuana also discovered during raid.

According to police, the firearms showed no signs of having been used. Investigators are now attempting to determine how Takara obtained the weapons.