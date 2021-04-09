Saitama cop accused of attempted sexual assault in car

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a police officer over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a woman in Hanyu City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (April 8).

On Sunday, Takahide Ikeda, 33, summoned the woman, aged in her 20s, to a shopping center in the city.

After bringing her to his vehicle in the parking lot, he then allegedly attempted to fondle her body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted indecent assault on Wednesday, Ikeda denied the allegations.

“I told her I’d pay her for sex in the car,” he said, “but the part about my intention being obscene is not understandable.”

According to police, Ikeda, stationed at a substation for the Hanyu Police Station, was off duty at the time of the incident.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.