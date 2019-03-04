Saitama: Boy hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a boy was killed by an East Japan Railway train in Hidaka City over the weekend, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 3).

At around 7:00 p.m. on March 2, the boy, a second-year high school student living in Hanno City, was struck and killed by a local JR Kawagoe Line train at a crossing between Musashi-Takahagi and Komagawa stations.

An eyewitness told police that the boy crossed onto the tracks prior to the arrival of the train.

A note was not found at the scene. The boy’s mother said that he had never hinted at suicide, police said.

According to the Hachioji branch of JR East, the incident caused delays of up to 90 minutes, inconveniencing about 1,500 commuters.