Saitama: Boy, 15, accused of sexually assaulting girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy over the alleged sexual assault of a girl in Saitama City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (July 28).

At around 4:20 p.m. on July 3, the boy, a first-year high school student, allegedly came from behind the girl, a university student, on a road as she commuted home and fondled her chest.

The boy, who was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on Saturday, admits to the allegations. “I did it after becoming irritated from studying,” the suspect was quoted.

The boy became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage and the testimony of an eyewitness.

Police are now investigating whether the boy was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area since the night of July 3.