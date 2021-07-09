Saitama beautician accused of molesting female customer during shampoo treatment

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male beautician over the alleged molestation of a female customer at his salon in Soka City, reports TBS News (July 9).

In May, Eiji Kobayashi, 24, is alleged to have repeatedly fondled the upper body of the woman, aged in her 30s, while a towel was over her face during a shampoo treatment.

Police allege that the suspect took advantage of the woman’s inability to move in carrying out the act.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Kobayashi denied the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” he told the Soka Police Station.

Kobayashi lives in Fujimi City. The alleged crime took place during her first visit to his salon.

The incident was not the only one involving Kobayashi. Other women have also lodged complaints with police. The investigation is ongoing.