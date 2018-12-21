Saitama: 4 persons sent to prosecutors over soapland fire that killed 5

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have sent four persons to prosecutors over a fire at a soapland bathhouse in Saitama City last year that killed two customers and three employees, reports NHK (Dec. 20).

On Thursday, police sent the manager of Kawaii Omiya, located inside a three-floor building about 300 meters from JR Omiya Station, and three employees to prosecutors on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death.

Twelve persons were either killed or suffered injuries in the blaze, which broke out on December 17, 2017. The results of autopsies revealed that the five deceased persons died due to carbon monoxide poisoning and or burns.

According to a previous report, the fire engulfed the second and third floors before it was extinguished by personnel from twenty fire trucks over a roughly five-hour period. The blaze started in a garbage collection area on the second floor. The cause of the fire still has yet to be determined.

The four persons sent to prosecutors admit to the allegations. “I completely forgot that there were customers on the 3rd floor, and I was only thinking about evacuating the 2nd floor,” the manager was quoted.